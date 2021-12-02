Surface Oncology to Present New Clinical Data from Ongoing SRF617 Phase 1 Trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that a poster presentation sharing new clinical data from the ongoing SRF617 Phase 1 trial will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) 2021, to be held virtually from December 8 to 11, 2021.



The poster includes new data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of SRF617, an antibody targeting CD39, as both a monotherapy and in combination, in patients with advanced solid tumors. The full poster will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the presentation.

Details of Surface’s ESMO-IO poster presentation:

Title: First-in-human phase 1 trial of SRF617, a potent inhibitor of CD39 activity, as monotherapy or in combination, in patients with advanced solid tumors

Poster Number: 135P

Lead Author: Amita Patnaik, M.D.

Presentation Date and Time: On-demand e-Poster will be available on December 6, 2021 at 12:00 CET (6:00 a.m. ET)

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562; Phase 1). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

