Verano Affiliate Expands Pennsylvania Footprint with Opening of Zen Leaf West Chester Dispensary

Zen Leaf West Chester is Verano’s 13 th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary and second state location to offer convenient drive-through service, marking the Company’s 91 st location nationwide 1 .

The Pennsylvania medical cannabis program has grown significantly to more than 630,000 statewide patients and caregivers 2 ; Zen Leaf West Chester will offer expanded access to serve Chester County’s medical cannabis community of nearly 26,000 patients 3 .

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf West Chester, a new storefront under its affiliate Agronomed Biologics, LLC. As part of the state’s Chapter 20 Clinical Registrant Program, the dispensary will, in collaboration with the Drexel University Medical Cannabis Research Center, conduct ongoing research on medical cannabis and its effects on various conditions covered by the program in Pennsylvania. The dispensary will be the fifth Pennsylvania Zen Leaf dispensary and the Company’s 13th affiliated dispensary in the state, including its locations under affiliates TerraVida and The Healing Center. Zen Leaf West Chester is located at 300 Oakland Road, West Chester, PA 19382 and is scheduled to open December 3 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Pennsylvania’s medical cannabis program has experienced exponential growth since its inception in 2016. In its first five years, patient and caregiver numbers have reached more than 630,000, making Pennsylvania one of the largest medical cannabis programs in the nation, measured in total number of participants.

“As the medical cannabis program further expands in Pennsylvania, a growing number of patients will require more convenient access to the products that serve their wellness needs,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Given its robust program growth, we have continued scaling our operations in the Keystone State to better serve its expanding patient base. With the addition of Zen Leaf West Chester, we’re proud to continue serving the state’s vibrant medical cannabis community by providing high-quality medical cannabis therapeutics and resources to patients across Pennsylvania.”

Zen Leaf West Chester will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, and vapes. Business hours are 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Express-order pickup and drive-through ordering is also available for additional patient convenience.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 12, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

