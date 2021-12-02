Praxis Precision Medicines Announces Management Team Appointments

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced the appointment of Megan Sniecinski as chief business officer and provided key updates on members of the executive leadership team. Praxis has promoted Alyssa Wyant to chief regulatory and quality officer and Karl Hansen, Ph.D., to chief technical operations officer. In addition, chief scientific officer and co-founder, Steven Petrou, Ph.D., has decided to fully dedicate his time to Praxis upon stepping down from his role as institute director of The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.



“I’m proud to recognize Alyssa and Karl’s contributions to the team, which were fundamental to our company’s accomplishments during this year,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. “As we quickly advance and expand our research pipeline, and look at innovative approaches to CNS research, Steve’s focus as chief scientific officer will be essential. Also, we are pleased to have Megan join Praxis and further bolster the management team’s capabilities, with her stellar track record in business operations, business development and portfolio management for growing biopharmaceutical companies.”

Ms. Sniecinski was most recently chief business officer at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, overseeing corporate development, program management and global supply chain. Previously, she was senior vice president of business operations and program management at PTC Therapeutics, where she led program management and business development during the company’s transition toward becoming fully integrated and commercial stage. Before joining PTC, Ms. Sniecinski spent more than a decade at Merck serving in a diverse set of operational and strategic roles with increasing responsibility, culminating as director of business development and strategic partnerships at Merck Vaccines. Ms. Sniecinski received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to join Praxis and work with a team that is both deeply passionate about CNS research and uniquely focused on operational excellence,” said Ms. Sniecinski. “These attributes, along with the team’s mission and drive to succeed, give me confidence in our ability to develop innovative and life changing medicines.”

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.