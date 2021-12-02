Enthusiast Gaming Announces Return of Pocket Gamer Connects Live Global Event Series

Relaunched Live Series to Tackle Topics Including the Metaverse, NFTs, Blockchain Gaming



2022 Events Planned for London, Seattle, Toronto, Helsinki, and Jordan

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, will relaunch its popular live event series Pocket Gamer Connects (“PGC”), with five live events spanning the globe in 2022, starting with PGC London from January 17-18. PGC provides an important platform for mobile gaming professionals to connect and interact, while providing industry-leading expert content and discussion around the mobile gaming space. PGC London 2022 will kick-off a year of live conferences that will be held in London, Seattle, Toronto, Helsinki, and Jordan.

PGC London 2022 attendees can expect to meet over 800 companies from over 40 countries. More than 200 speakers will share insight and knowledge on topics including Revenue Roadmap, Mastering Multiplayer, and Live Ops. Speakers will include representatives from Voodoo, The National Film and Television School, Stillfront Group, Tencent, Netflix, King, and Square Enix.

“Pocket Gamer Connects is where the conversations shaping our industry, from the impact of the Metaverse to the evolution of in-game economies, will take place,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “The caliber of speakers, attendees, and sponsors is unparalleled in our industry, and I’m looking forward to engaging with leaders from across gaming at each of the Pocket Gamer Connects events in 2022.”

More information can be found at www.pgconnects.com , and attendees can visit www.pgconnects.com/london/promo-eg20 for a 20% discount on tickets.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

