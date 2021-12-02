Bitcoin Well Announces Enhanced Investor Relations Program, Including Appointment of Investor Relations Director

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), a technology company building and utilizing products that offer safe and easy ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin, is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded our ongoing investor relations and capital markets engagement programs with several key internal and external appointments. These include the appointment of a new, in-house Director of Investor Relations along with the engagement of Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”), providing support for investor relations and capital markets initiatives; North Equities Corp. (“North Equities”) to deliver social media and investor engagement strategies; and TSM Talk Shop Media Inc. (“Talk Shop”), providing support for the Company’s public and media relations efforts.

“Since listing on TSXV in July of this year, we have continued to expand our in-house capabilities, including adding to our talented team of professionals to set the stage for anticipated rapid growth, while remaining active with acquisitions, continued ATM deployment, and ongoing software development,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. “The addition of Myles as our in-house IR Director, and the engagement of Hybrid and North Equities which both have significant experience working with other public companies in the bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry, will add valuable capital markets and external communications expertise to supplement our existing investment community strategy. Bitcoin Well anticipates being quoted on the OTC Pink Markets in the US in the near future, and will explore obtaining a full listing on OTCQB subsequently. These additions will add tremendous firepower to enhance exposure to US and global investors."

Director of Investor Relations Appointment

Bitcoin Well is very pleased to welcome Mr. Myles Dougan as our new Director of Investor Relations, who joins us this week and will initially be based out of our office in Calgary. Myles has over 16 years of hands-on strategic and tactical investor relations expertise, having worked with a number of large, publicly-traded companies on both Canadian and US exchanges, including ATCO Ltd., Nexen Inc., AltaGas Ltd., and TC Energy and TC Pipelines, LP. As a strategic storyteller, Myles has a passion for pitching value propositions to investors and other stakeholders, complemented by a deep knowledge of capital markets and extensive global network of public equity and debt investor contacts. He has a proven track record of developing, advising and executing investor communication strategies, along with financial valuation acumen and broad understanding of public disclosure requirements. The team at Bitcoin Well is excited to welcome Myles and will be able to leverage both his IR strengths along with his ability to coach executives and colleagues to help them realize their peak potential in public speaking and investor interactions. To sign up for our Investor Newsletter, please click here.

Expanding our Market Reach with the Engagement of Hybrid, North Equities and Talk Shop

Bitcoin Well has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. The service provided by Hybrid to the Company is a database of Registered Financial Professionals in North America. Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology, and call centre services to enable the issuer to disseminate its information to Financial Professionals only. Hybrid connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Hybrid provides its services directly to Bitcoin Well. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by Bitcoin Well for an initial period of 12 months (the “Initial Term”) ending on November 15, 2022 (the “Agreement”) which shall be renewed automatically for successive six month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term. Hybrid has no interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, and acts at arm’s length to the Company. The appointment of Hybrid remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Bitcoin Well has also entered into a consulting and investor engagement agreement with North Equities (the “North Equities Agreement”) pursuant to which North Equities will work with Bitcoin Well to support our ongoing social media and investor engagement strategies, bringing together strong market awareness of Bitcoin Well among our target audiences, including customers, investors, regulators, other stakeholders and the general public. Under the terms of the North Equities Agreement, Bitcoin Well will pay North Equities $200,000 CAD + GST to be paid as follows: (i) half at commencement of the contract, provided that such initial payment shall only be due upon confirmation of approval of the appointment of North Equities from the TSXV and half of the payment due after a period of six months. In addition, Bitcoin Well agreed to grant North Equities 550,000 options to purchase the Company’s common shares (the “Options”). The Options will be exercisable at a price of $0.255 per common share for a period of five years, are subject to the Company’s stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSXV. Prior to entering into the North Equities Agreement, North Equities had no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities and acted at arm’s length to the Company. The appointment of North Equities as an investor relations consultant of the Company, and the granting of the Options, remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSXV.

Bitcoin Well is thrilled to be working with the talented team at Talk Shop to support our ongoing public relations and media relations strategies, enhancing awareness of Bitcoin Well in the media and to our target audiences. Talk Shop has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge public relations programs across multiple sectors with expertise rooted in traditional public and media relations, thought leadership, media training and speaker training. Bitcoin Well is keen to continue establishing our team as a leading voice in the bitcoin and fintech sectors, building our CEO and executive profiles by offering expertise and insights that can guide consumers into the future. Through our agreement with Talk Shop, we will seek to leverage their expertise in embracing innovation, starting conversations and executing a strategic approach to gaining PR and exposure that can translate into regular commentary and coverage within media, as well as speaking opportunities at leading industry forums.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure, and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin services network. The Company is the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company in the world (based on management’s assessment of publicly available data), with an enterprising consolidation and expansion strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. Management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities with a combined 20+ years experience in the bitcoin industry. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make bitcoin accessible and understood. This mission includes a three pillared approach:

1) non-custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online)

2) technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business

3) educational resources designed with the needs of both their customers, and the industry, in mind.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to acceptance by the TSXV of the engagement of Hybrid and North Equities as investor relations consultants. and grant of the Options to North Equities. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", “estimated”, “anticipated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Bitcoin Well’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Bitcoin Well. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Bitcoin Well undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

