Immunefi Acquired Klevoya to Strengthen its DeFi Security Products and Services

Singapore, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Immunefi, the leading bug bounty and security services platform for DeFi protecting over $100 billion in users’ funds, has announced that it has acquired smart contract security firm Klevoya for the purposes of expanding its security products and services team.

Klevoya has created tools which help developers improve the quality and security of their smart contracts through a combination of an intuitive test framework, a blockchain execution engine and a security analysis platform. Their products have been used by over 30 projects in the NFT and DeFi spaces. Klevoya built out the first WebAssembly smart contract security toolset, and the team received over $250k in developer grants to research automated smart contract security solutions. At Immunefi, the Klevoya team will work on providing superior security products to the Web3 space.

Immunefi is the leading bug bounty platform for smart contracts and crypto projects. It enables security researchers to review code, disclose vulnerabilities, and get paid doing so, and allows companies to secure their projects with top security talent. Its services are used by leading projects in DeFi, including Arbitrum, TheGraph, Polygon, Yearn Finance, PancakeSwap, and SushiSwap. On Immunefi, $60 million dollars in rewards are available for hackers to claim.

“The Klevoya team has extensive experience building vulnerability scanning and prediction tooling and has built software for the most threatening and dangerous operational environments”, said Mitchell Amador, founder and CEO of Immunefi. “Bringing Klevoya onboard is a tremendous value-add to the Immunefi team and will allow us to expand and accelerate our delivery of security products to DeFi protocols”.

“Immunefi is the leading team in the DeFi security space and at the absolute cutting edge of cybersecurity”, said Moti Tabulo, CEO of Klevoya. “We’re ecstatic to join Immunefi and look forward to releasing innovative products and services to keep DeFi safe”.

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the leading bug bounty and security services platform for DeFi, which features the world’s largest bounties. Immunefi guards over $100 billion in user funds across projects like Synthetix, Chainlink, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Bancor, Cream Finance, Compound, Alchemix, Nexus Mutual, and others. The company has paid out the most significant bug bounties in the software industry, amounting to over $7.5 million, and has pioneered the scaling DeFi bug bounties standard. For more information, please visit https://immunefi.com