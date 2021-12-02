Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Begins Production of Fourth Generation Recombinant Spider Silk Silkworms in New Production Headquarters

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today that it has begun production of the fourth generation of its specialized spider silk silkworms at its new production campus.



Having successfully completed the third generation of silkworms in mid-November, the Company continues to grow the size and strength of its silkworm colony as it presses forward with continuous production operations. Since transitioning all of its operations to this campus, in August of this year, the Company has increased the size of each successive production run and has seen a significant improvement in production yields.

Kraig Labs relocated Prodigy, the Company’s Vietnamese subsidiary, to this new facility in the heart of one of Quang Nam’s agricultural districts to leverage better access to fresh mulberry and the temperate climate. Covering nearly 10 acres, this campus includes multiple buildings, including a dedicated laboratory, a separate rearing house built explicitly for silk production, and more than 7 acres of fertile land for onsite mulberry production.

As the Company continues to grow its operational capacity, its existing supply of raw silk yarn is slated for spinning into custom yarns and composite fabrics that it will sell under its joint venture SpydaSilk brand. The Company is currently assessing a number of potential textile mill partners to produce these fabrics as it works within the capacity limitations and lingering worker shortages imposed by COVID-19 restrictions.

“With the beginning of fourth-generation production at the new campus, we are exactly where we need to be,” said COO Jon Rice. “The measured and staged growth plan that we have put in place for this new facility has proven to be incredibly effective, resulting in consistent and reliable capacity expansion. Later this month, we will begin the next evolution of our operation with the opening of the onsite laboratory. This new lab will allow for in-process genetic screening and the tools to immediately increase our output by at least ten times and our vision of metric ton scale spider silk production.”

Sample images of the new production campus and third-generation silkworms in production can be found on the Company’s website, at www.kraiglabs.com/prodigyHQ.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

