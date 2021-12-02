Global Baby Carrier Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Artsana, Baby K'tan, BabyBjorn, Britax Child Safety, Ergobaby, Firstcry Retail, Goodbaby, Lalabu, Moby Wrap, & Tomy Co

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Carrier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby carrier market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Baby carriers are supporting devices worn by an adult to hold an infant close to the torso. These carriers have adjustable padded shoulder straps and waist belts that provide comfort to both the baby and the wearer. They are manufactured using different materials depending on the degree of rigidity and support required.

Nowadays, parents are adopting cloth-based, ergonomic baby carriers that support the natural posture of the baby and promote physical development. These carriers also offer security, freedom of movement and convenience while taking the child outdoors.



The increasing number of nuclear families, along with the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, there is an escalating demand for buckled baby carriers on account of their ergonomic two-shouldered and comfortable seating design. Ergonomic baby carriers are economical and lightweight and support the weight, hips and spine of the babies.

Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent safety standards on the manufacturing of baby carriers, which is encouraging leading players to add innovative features that allow multiple carry positions. With the rising environmental concerns, they are also using biomaterials for producing eco-friendly baby carriers.

Moreover, market players are integrating advanced technologies to expand their consumer base. For instance, BabyMoon Carriers launched smart baby carriers for premature babies wherein e-Textile biomonitoring sensors are utilized to collect the vital signs in real-time, generate reports and provide personalized care advice on the mobile app.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby carrier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby carrier market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global baby carrier market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Artsana S.p.A.

Baby K'tan

BabyBjorn AB

Britax Child Safety Inc.

Ergobaby

Firstcry Retail DWC-LLC

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Lalabu LLC

Moby Wrap Inc.

Tomy Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product Type:

Buckled Carrier

Wrap Carrier

Sling Carrier

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvubx