The Global Epichlorohydrin Market is expected to grow by $ 619.47 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Our report on the epichlorohydrin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of raw materials and labor and increasing consumption of epoxy resins in various industries. In addition, the low cost of raw materials and labor is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The epichlorohydrin market analysis includes end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The epichlorohydrin market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paints and coatings

• Electronics and electrical

• Adhesives

• Dyes and pigments

• Others



By Application

• Paints and coatings

• Electronics and electrical

• Adhesives

• Dyes and pigments

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies glycerin being a renewable feedstock for epichlorohydrin production as one of the prime reasons driving the epichlorohydrin market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epichlorohydrin market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Daiso Chemical (Thailand) Co. Ltd, Hanwha Group, Hexion Inc., Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd., Olin Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., Spolchemie AS, and Sumitomo Corp.. Also, the epichlorohydrin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

