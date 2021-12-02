Shattuck Labs to Present at TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2021

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced its presentation at the TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2021 being held virtually December 7 – 9, 2021.



Presentation Details

Presentation Title: LIGHTing the Way for TIGIT Blockade in CPI Refractory Tumors

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: December 9, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Location: https://tigit-therapies.com/

The presentation will be available for download on the Events & Presentations section of the company’s website and also will be available to registered participants of the TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2021.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

