The Data Centre Dilemma: The Challenge of Becoming Carbon Neutral - A Look at Twenty Key Metro City Markets

The report analyses 20 key Metro city Markets in Europe and Asia (including Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Dublin, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumper, London & Slough, Madrid, Marseille, Milan, Osaka, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney & Tokyo).

It examines the impact of Data Centres on power infrastructure in the key metros and developments in sustainability including the use of renewable power and the impact of technology & the requirements needed to meet net zero.

Within the Data Centre facility power density has increased over time. DCP calculates that the average power density IT load in Europe has increased from 1.3 kW per m2 of utilised space (in mid-2016) up to 1.6 kW per m2 over the 5 year period to mid-2021. The growth in average power density has been accelerated by the growth in Hyperscale computing requirements and the increase in cloud services. However, pure Hyperscale facilities have a higher level of power density with 2 kW and above per m2.

The level of power density average is set to increase as Data Centre facilities become more efficient and older stock is upgraded or replaced.

The report provides a 4-year Data Centre Power forecast for key metro city markets in Europe and Asia.

To combat the impact of the Data Centre on power infrastructure the report finds that Data Centres will need to adopt the following measures:

Use renewable energy

Deploy new technology to optimise power & cooling

Deploy high density applications in cold climates

Invest directly in renewable power infrastructure

Use green bonds & financing to invest in more efficient Data Centre facilities as part of an ESG strategy



Key Topics Covered:

The Data Centre Dilemma: rising power requirements & the quest for sustainability

Data Centre & power requirements

The competing uses for power

The balance between power supply & power demands

The importance of Data Centre power

The impact of Data Centre power requirements on future Data Centres

Section 1 - The increase in Data Centre requirements & the impact on power infrastructure

The increase in Data Centre power usage - real & perceived

Power usage within the Data Centre facility

The impact of Data Centre power usage on the power grid

The growth in renewable power

The impact of power sustainability

Section 2 - Examples of the impact of Data Centres on power infrastructure



Examples of Data Centres in selected city Metro & power infrastructure

Amsterdam

Dublin

Frankfurt

London

Madrid

Paris

Singapore

Stockholm

Section 3 - Data Centres and power sustainability & renewable power

The key elements of power sustainability

The adoption of renewable power worldwide

Data Centre Providers & the use of sustainability

Data Centre Providers & the use of renewable power

The perception of Data Centres power usage worldwide

How should Data Centre Providers respond to the power challenge?

Section 4 - The trends & forecasts for the Data Centre Dilemma: Rising power requirements & the quest for sustainability

The increase in Data Centre power needs - a forecast by key Metro markets

The competition between Data Centre power needs and other requirements

The growth in Data Centre sustainability - how achievable

The key trends for new Data Centre developments

