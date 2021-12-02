The Data Centre Dilemma: The Challenge of Becoming Carbon Neutral - A Look at Twenty Key Metro City Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Data Centre Dilemma - Data Centre Power & Sustainability: A survey of the Implications of the Increase of Data Centre Power in 20 Key Metro City Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses 20 key Metro city Markets in Europe and Asia (including Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Dublin, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumper, London & Slough, Madrid, Marseille, Milan, Osaka, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney & Tokyo).
It examines the impact of Data Centres on power infrastructure in the key metros and developments in sustainability including the use of renewable power and the impact of technology & the requirements needed to meet net zero.
Within the Data Centre facility power density has increased over time. DCP calculates that the average power density IT load in Europe has increased from 1.3 kW per m2 of utilised space (in mid-2016) up to 1.6 kW per m2 over the 5 year period to mid-2021. The growth in average power density has been accelerated by the growth in Hyperscale computing requirements and the increase in cloud services. However, pure Hyperscale facilities have a higher level of power density with 2 kW and above per m2.
The level of power density average is set to increase as Data Centre facilities become more efficient and older stock is upgraded or replaced.
The report provides a 4-year Data Centre Power forecast for key metro city markets in Europe and Asia.
To combat the impact of the Data Centre on power infrastructure the report finds that Data Centres will need to adopt the following measures:
- Use renewable energy
- Deploy new technology to optimise power & cooling
- Deploy high density applications in cold climates
- Invest directly in renewable power infrastructure
- Use green bonds & financing to invest in more efficient Data Centre facilities as part of an ESG strategy
Key Topics Covered:
The Data Centre Dilemma: rising power requirements & the quest for sustainability
- Data Centre & power requirements
- The competing uses for power
- The balance between power supply & power demands
- The importance of Data Centre power
- The impact of Data Centre power requirements on future Data Centres
Section 1 - The increase in Data Centre requirements & the impact on power infrastructure
- The increase in Data Centre power usage - real & perceived
- Power usage within the Data Centre facility
- The impact of Data Centre power usage on the power grid
- The growth in renewable power
- The impact of power sustainability
Section 2 - Examples of the impact of Data Centres on power infrastructure
Examples of Data Centres in selected city Metro & power infrastructure
- Amsterdam
- Dublin
- Frankfurt
- London
- Madrid
- Paris
- Singapore
- Stockholm
Section 3 - Data Centres and power sustainability & renewable power
- The key elements of power sustainability
- The adoption of renewable power worldwide
- Data Centre Providers & the use of sustainability
- Data Centre Providers & the use of renewable power
- The perception of Data Centres power usage worldwide
- How should Data Centre Providers respond to the power challenge?
Section 4 - The trends & forecasts for the Data Centre Dilemma: Rising power requirements & the quest for sustainability
- The increase in Data Centre power needs - a forecast by key Metro markets
- The competition between Data Centre power needs and other requirements
- The growth in Data Centre sustainability - how achievable
- The key trends for new Data Centre developments
