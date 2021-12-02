Monte Rosa Therapeutics Appoints Jullian G. Jones, Ph.D., J.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader medicines, today announced the promotion of Jullian Jones, Ph.D., J.D., MBA, to Chief Business Officer. Dr. Jones, who previously served as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development, has over a decade of experience directing development and partnership transactions within the life sciences industry.



“We are delighted to appoint Jullian to the role of Chief Business Officer. In addition to playing a pivotal role in Monte Rosa’s upsized $255.6 million IPO earlier this year, Jullian’s fingerprints are all over some of the most substantial industry deals of the last decade,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., CEO of Monte Rosa. “With the recent selection of MRT-2359 as our lead candidate in solid tumors and hematological malignancies, Jullian’s sharp business acumen and deep expertise in oncology business development position us to rapidly advance our clinical development plan and identify opportunities to leverage our unique and proprietary QuEEN™ platform and compound library.”

Prior to joining Monte Rosa, Dr. Jones served as Senior Director of Oncology Business Development at Eli Lilly and Company, where she led the identification and strategic assessment of in-licensing and M&A oncology opportunities across the clinical and preclinical portfolio, as well as out-licensing activities. Dr. Jones was pivotal in leading several oncology M&A activities at Lilly, including the $8 billion acquisition of Loxo Oncology. Prior to Lilly, Dr. Jones served in several leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, including business development and licensing, marketing and new product planning. Dr. Jones began her life sciences business development career at Columbia Technology Ventures (CTV). At CTV, she was also responsible for facilitating the spin-off of early-phase companies. Dr. Jones has a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University, a J.D. from Georgetown Law Center and an MBA from Columbia University.



About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Michael Morabito, Solebury Trout

ir@monterosatx.com

Media

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com