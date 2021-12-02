ParcelPal Announces Agreement with a Major Logistics Carrier in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that, as part of the Company’s broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base and execute on additional profitable business engagements, it has engaged a leading e-commerce parcel logistics company operating primarily in the western United States, for which we will act as a subcontractor.



Their network provides companies an affordable way to speed up ground delivery so they can lower their shipping costs and delight their customers with world-class service. Their service area includes California and the major metropolitan areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and Idaho—an area that is home to over 65 million consumers.

This new client is a leading West Coast business in last-mile delivery, and ParcelPal will be doing same day and next day daily work for them on a subcontractor basis, similar to the one in place already with their largest current client. ParcelPal continues to focus on being the partner of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries in the western United States.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “We are thrilled to be working with another major client that shares our culture of world-class service, and which marks the future in e-commerce last-mile delivery on a larger scale. This is also a testament to the extraordinary efforts of our team members to build a leading parcel carrier and logistics business. This is the next chapter in our steadfast commitment to our rapid expansion in the United States and marks our largest organic client in the United States to date. We expect this agreement to generate USD $1M plus a year in gross revenue over the course of 12 months on a profitable basis. I will continue to work hard to not only diversify and expand our client base but to create additional value for our shareholders.”

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

