Achiko’s Position on Omicron Variant

The chemical mode of action of AptameX, Achiko's rapid Covid-19 test, strongly suggests that Omicron can be detected as reliably as any other Covid-19 variant known to date

Achiko’s highly effective, low-cost test AptameX, alongside its sister digital passporting service Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”), fills the gap between rapid tests and PCR testing

Approval for the second-generation of the AptameX test kit is expected later this month from Indonesia’s Ministry of Health

CE Mark registration requirements for filing early next year are being finalized

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) remains highly confident that its propriety, non-invasive Covid-19 rapid test AptameXTM is an effective and accurate tool to detect Covid-19 and its variants, including the recently discovered Omicron.

Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko said, “Based on the information we have seen so far and on the well documented mechanisms of aptamers that we are using, we have every reason to believe that our test kit will detect the variant as reliably as it has detected every other mutation.”

The emergence of the Omicron variant has the world on edge as scientists globally conduct laboratory studies on how effective current vaccines are against it. Achiko’s solution to managing the pandemic through frequent testing with AptameX, combined with its digital health passporting app Teman SehatTM (“Health Buddy”) as one integrated Covid-19 platform, can help countries where vaccine inequality and hesitancy are still prevalent.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant is a reminder that the pathway to living with Covid-19 can be unpredictable and complex,” added Goh. “There can be no doubt that testing will have to play a key role in our efforts to contain and mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic. It is crucial to identify infected individuals to prevent further human-to-human transmission of Covid-19 and testing needs to become an important part of our lives as we cope with the challenges Covid-19 creates for us. Our highly sensitive test AptameX that uses DNA aptamer technology fills the gap in the Covid-19 testing market between less accurate rapid tests and cumbersome PCR testing.”

The use of DNA aptamer technology results in a sensitivity of 77% (95% CI: 75.94 – 79.24) at a high industry CT score of 28.3, compared to most rapid tests that are sensitive at a CT score >25. The technology also makes it possible for AptameX to adjust production, and to be scaled quickly while retaining its low-cost advantage, thus making it a simple and affordable solution for frequent mass testing, offering comparable detection at low viral loads to PCR testing.

The Company is currently establishing production in Taiwan and Indonesia following an initial product approval in Indonesia in August and is awaiting approval on an optimized version of AptameX that is expected later this month. In addition, the Company has progressed a CE Mark filing and is expected to complete in Q1 2022 which will help to meet European and global demand.

“As we saw with the Delta variant, it is near impossible to contain the spread of Covid-19 due to trade and globalization,” stated Goh. “As a screener to PCR testing, rapid testing can empower governments and people to manage their own health and enable their freedom to conduct normal lives. Many countries quickly moved to restrict flights from Africa and other regions where Omicron has been detected which unfairly impacts them. Rapid testing can be the solution to prevent lockdowns and restrict economic impacts.”

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The Company has created a unique healthtech capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.

AptameX comprises of DNA aptamer-based technology that is cost-effective, chemically synthesized and widely applicable to the evolving diagnostic field of healthcare. Together with the digital mobile health app Teman Sehat, Achiko is developing potential technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications. The AptameX technology is licensed from Regenacellx.sl and Achiko has exclusive commercialization rights.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul, and Singapore.

Further information can be found at www.achiko.com

