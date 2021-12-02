Digital Light & Sound in Association with Kevin Sorbo Announces Key Casting Selection for Upcoming Double Feature Length Motion Picture Series

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Digital Light & Sound is producing a double feature length motion picture series by Fred Leicht (State Vs. Reed, Z: A Zombie Musical, The Alex Jones Show) in association with Kevin Sorbo (Miracle in East Texas, God’s Not Dead, Hercules and Andromeda television series).

The motion picture series includes Exhibition, a story about a recent college graduate and the misadventures of her first day on the job as an assistant for an up-and-coming art dealer. Casting selection has taken place for the film's lead roles:

Camille Compton , of Fort Worth, is selected for the lead role of Nicole Hannigan, a blissfully naïve college graduate starting her first job assisting in an art exhibition. Camille’s previous roles include the films Locus , The Last Time I Saw Her and Rich Poor Stuff .

Douglas Clarke-Wood, of London, has been selected for the lead role of Nick Henderson, a punk rocker artist whose about to get his big break in his first art exhibition. Douglas is an accomplished stage actor in London whose past credits includes the films Cicada and Jack as well as performances for BBC radio, Henry VIII and Twelfth Night.

Leah Mattfield, of New York, has been selected for the role of Julie O'Brien, a domineering and up-and-coming art dealer working to make her big break out of the shadow of her recently deceased boss. Leah's previous roles include stage performances American Idiot, Cabaret and Believe.

Exhibition is scheduled to begin principal photography in 2022. The film is an “overture” to the motion picture Will, which tells the story of a bidding war among New York elites to get their hands on a famous art collection of a recently deceased collector. Exhibition cast Leah Mattfield, Camille Compton and Douglas Clarke-Wood are selected to reprise their roles in Will. Principal photography date is yet to be announced.

Both Exhibition and Will are original screenplays by Fred Leicht. Fred started his career in the early days of the Internet when he worked in association with Microsoft to develop NetShow, the first live Internet broadcasting software. Using this technology, he helped produce a series of live stream concerts on the web for notable acts Cyndi Lauper, Jewel, Sting and more. His past credits include State Vs. Reed, Z: A Zombie Musical, The Alex Jones Show and Great Theaters of America series.

Kevin Sorbo, known for God’s Not Dead, Miracle in East Texas and the television series Hercules and Andromeda, will be a co-producer for Will and casted in an acting role (to be announced).

