Parsons Recognized for Engineering Excellence on Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company’s work on New York City’s RFK Bridge – the Harlem River Drive North Connector Ramp – was recognized by the American Council of Engineering Companies New York (ACEC NY) with a Diamond Award as part of the 2021 New York Engineering Excellence Awards.



The Metropolitan Transit Authority Bridges and Tunnels Division (MTA B&T) project provides a missing connection between the RFK Bridge to Harlem River Drive’s northbound lanes. The new ramp has decreased congestion, reduced noise pollution, eliminated 2,500 tons of CO 2 -equivalent per year, and improved the quality of life in neighboring East Harlem, while providing a shorter and safer route for travelers.

“This prestigious award acknowledges the immense talent and dedication that went into this project,” said Seth Condell, vice president for Parsons. “Our team is proud to deliver a complex structure, designed for durability, which improves the experience for neighbors and commuters alike, and do it all ahead of schedule. This award comes on the heels of a national Design-Build Institute of America award, which recognized the aspects of “Design-Build Done Right,” by shaving four months off of an aggressive schedule, cutting costs, and delivering excellence through the height of the pandemic.”

Parsons served as the Lead Design Firm on the design-build team, providing design engineering and construction support services on the project. The ramp was designed to maximize durability of the structure and reduce inspection and maintenance costs, while minimizing disruption to traffic. The completed ramp opened to traffic in November 2020. This important project underpins Parsons’ environmental, sustainability and governance focus.

ACEC NY’s Engineering Excellence Awards is an annual competition that recognizes New York engineering firms for complexity, innovation, and value to society.

