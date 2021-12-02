The Global Residential Water Purifier Market is expected to grow by $ 9.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Water Purifier Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951533/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential water purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations with a focus on technological advancements and increasing instances of waterborne diseases and deteriorating water supply quality. In addition, product innovations with a focus on technological advancements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential water purifier market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The residential water purifier market is segmented as below:

By Product

• multiple technology-based water purifier

• RO water purifier

• UV water purifier

• gravity-based water purifier



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing penetration of low-cost residential water purifiersas one of the prime reasons driving the residential water purifier market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on residential water purifier market covers the following areas:

• Residential water purifier market sizing

• Residential water purifier market forecast

• Residential water purifier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential water purifier market vendors that include Amway Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the residential water purifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

