UNCONTAINED VR Has a Successful Launch and Strong Support From Industry at International Association of Amusement Parks 2021 (IAAPA) Expo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech” or “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE: 79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) The company behind the UNCONTAINED hyper-immersive standalone VR attraction, was a first time exhibitor at the IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando Florida. The attraction was operated at capacity for the full 4-days of the show to an estimated audience of 2,000 who came to experience the attraction including the company’s hyper-immersive multiplayer VR tech demo of its game Deep Signal .



As part of the reveal to industry, and highlighting one of its key features, mobility, the UNCONTAINED hyper-immersive attraction was transported from Vancouver, BC and dropped on the trade show floor to engage, educate and entertain prospective customers on the latest innovation to hit the amusement industry - dubbed as the Physical Portal to the Metaverse. Participant feedback was consistently positive, heralding the attraction as fresh and unique and disruptive by offering a complete hyper-immersive 6-player experience in a cost effective turnkey box. While most had tried VR in the past, UNCONTAINED was an innovation leap most had never experienced before.

“We loved being at IAAPA among our peers in the LBE industry and were excited to press ahead with building out our patent pending technology platforms, which are unique in the industry.” said Tim Bieber, CEO of Fantasy 360 Technologies. “While some are still trying to figure out what the Metaverse is, and while we still have much work to do to execute on our vision, we have a tangible product and it's shipping now which feels great after our years of hard work.” added Bieber.

UNCONTAINED combines the hardware and software tech stack developed by the company over the past 4-years, under one platform which connects the UNCONTAINED game Deep Signal ( see the cinematic trailer here ) to the physical hyper-immersive effects which include control of both broad and fine scope haptics, atmospherics, aroma, climate effects (heat, cool, wind, air blasts), rumble floor, as well as hands on interactive control inputs, headphone-free spatial audio (co-developed with DTS audio), backpack free wireless, full-body avatar and hand tracking, 5G interconnectivity and more. See more on the UNCONTAINED standalone attraction in the video here ). The company unveiled to industry it’s pending acquisition of Synthesis VR and plans on making select Synthesis network games playable within the unit in the near future.

The Company was thrilled to meet with customers, and specifically the Autobahn Indoor Speedway leadership team who experienced the attraction and game for the first time and have a definitive agreement to purchase the first unit and option on nine additional. The main appeal for Autobahn Indoor Speedway is the customer excitement around UNCONTAINED and the ability to increase their revenue without compromising on current offerings within their family entertainment center. The first unit is targeted for delivery to Autobahn in Q1 2021, with subsequent orders of a limited production run being slotted for delivery mid Q2 through Q3.

“Autobahn Indoor Speedway is excited to enter into a Letter of Intent for up to ten UNCONTAINED VR units. We love UNCONTAINED’s unique combination of unmatched hyper-immersive player experience and its scalability, allowing us to rapidly add units inside or outside our locations with no operational disruption. UNCONTAINED will give our customers the next level cutting edge experience that they have come to expect from Autobahn Indoor Speedway.” said Bill Harris, Director of Development.

Steven Dooner, Fantasy 360 Director of Franchise Development said “We had a great response to our concept, and are excited about what the future holds. What I like – as an operator for over 40 years – about UNCONTAINED is that I don’t have to decide what elements of my existing center to change out to put VR in. This standalone unit shows up on a truck, sets down outside, and I’m up and operating in a hurry. Set up outside in your parking lot, indoors where space permits, or near your front door for high visibility”.

The company was also excited by the interest being expressed by distributors from markets outside of North American as considering options for representation outside of the North American market. Due to the strong demand and positive reception from the industry at IAAPA 2021, the Company plans on increasing the number of preorders it will accept in order to fulfill demand. they are experiencing. For more information, be sure to visit UncontainedVR.com or the company website ImmersiveTech.co .

ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH

Fantasy 360 Technologies is building the Physical Metaverse through its location-based Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

