CurrencyWorks Announces December Launch of Motoclub NFT Trading Platform

The platform will facilitate NFT trading for curated marketplaces including VUELE™ and Motoclub as well as community-based enterprise-grade NFT assets

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub NFT trading platform (the “Platform”) is scheduled to go live in mid-December.

The Platform will facilitate NFT trading for the CurrencyWorks led curated Motoclub marketplace. Users will be able to easily connect to their digital wallets and instantly purchase or sell NFTs.

Demand for digital collectibles continues to soar to record highs. According to DappRadar, NFT sales volumes topped $10.6 billion USD in the third quarter of 2021, which is up more than 700% from the previous quarter. The blockchain industry also grew 25% quarter-over-quarter and 509% year-over-year in terms of Unique Active Wallets (UAW). On average, daily UAW topped more than 1.5 million in the third quarter.

“The launch of the trading platform for Motoclub NFTs is part of the phased roll-out in support of the growing Motoclub community. We are excited by the growth of the community and the input the community has provided on the roadmap and systematic evolution of the Motoclub platform. We are determined to provide the best user experience for creators, buyers and sellers,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

Motoclub, CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for exclusive automotive collectibles, has continued to record successive sellouts of Barrett-Jackson NFT packs. With sales continuing to top expectations, Motoclub is on track to meet its revenue targets for 2021 and beyond.

Following the launch of the Platform, CurrencyWorks will begin working on providing cross-blockchain support.

