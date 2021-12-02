The Global Metal Cans Market is expected to grow by $ 9.78 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796605/?utm_source=GNW

78 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal cans market for food and beverage industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans and rise in adoption of reusable packaging. In addition, increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The metal cans market for food and beverage industry analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Beverage

• Food



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising focus on improving the shelf life of productsas one of the prime reasons driving the metal cans market for food and beverage industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metal cans market for food and beverage industry covers the following areas:

• Metal cans market for food and beverage industry sizing

• Metal cans market for food and beverage industry forecast

• Metal cans market for food and beverage industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal cans market for food and beverage industry vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. Also, the metal cans market for food and beverage industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

