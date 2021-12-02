Phosphorus and Derivatives Market to Worth USD 85.01 Billion by 2028 | Phosphorus and Derivatives Industry Share, Business Challenges and Opportunities Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phosphorus and derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 85.01 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The high demand for phosphorus and derivatives due to their application in fertilizers, food, and detergent will have a tremendous impact on the global market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™, in a report titled “Phosphorus and Derivatives Industry, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 62.78 billion in 2020.

Phosphorus and derivatives are important nutrients that boost the strength of fertilizers and boost plant efficiency. They are used in plant fertilizers, edible products, detergent manufacturing, and water cleaning agents. It helps in root development, seed development, and plant maturation. The rising demand for effective fertilizers from the agricultural industry is likely to boost the product’s demand. Furthermore, it provides nourishment to the soil that lacks nutrients and saves losses. In addition, rising demand for organic products is expected to boost the product’s demand. These factors may boost the market development in the upcoming years.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Phosphorus and Derivatives Market:

OCP (Casablanca, Morocco)

Mosaic (Florida, U.S.)

Yara International ASA (Oslo, Norway)

EuroChem Group (Zug, Switzerland)

Solvay (Brussels, Belgium)

Prayon S.A. (Engis, Belgium)

Ma’aden (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Innophos Holdings (New Jersey, U.S.)

LANXESS (Cologne, Germany)

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. (Genoa, Italy)

ICL (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

Kazphosphate LLC (Almaty, Kazakhstan)

Haifa Group (Haifa, Israel)

Omnisal GmbH (Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany)

Other Key Players

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/phosphorus-and-derivatives-market-106168

What Does the Report Include?

The Phosphorus and Derivatives industry research contains a complete analysis of the key market drivers and constraints, opportunities, and challenges that the industry will encounter during the forecast period. The study offers an in-depth analysis of the industry's geographical changes and how they impact market growth.



Driving Factor :

High Demand for Bioenergy Crops to Incite Business Development

The principal source of phosphorus in agriculture is mined rock phosphate. Morocco has the bulk of the world's rock phosphate supply, with China coming in second. Phosphorus deposits are found only in a few places, such as Australia, India, and Europe. Growing population, shifting consumer preferences for meat-rich diets, and rising need for bioenergy crops will contribute to increased demand for bioenergy crops, thus boosting the phosphorus and derivatives market progress. Phosphorus shortages account for 29% of the world's agricultural area and 71% of overall P surpluses. Synthetic fertilizer use resulted in a larger quantity of P excess than green manure globally. Reduced P losses in agricultural land will require steps to eliminate the use of synthetic fertilizers, which, in turn, will spur demand for these derivatives.

Regional Insights :

Asia Pacific: The expected to dominate the market in 2020 with market size of 23.10 billion. Owing to the increasing demand from the fertilizer and additives industries and the rise in income for the rural farmers, countries such as China and India are expected to show significant growth in the coming years.

North America: Market expected to hold the largest phosphorus and derivatives market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high production and consumption of phosphate fertilizers and phosphate rock in the U.S. Moreover, favorable government policies regarding agricultural activities in the U.S. will spur lucrative opportunities in North America. Besides, the implementation of modern agriculture techniques can elevate the market in the region.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share in the forthcoming years due to consumers' growing population and high disposable income. The increasing health awareness will contribute positively to the market in Europe.

R&D Investments by Eminent Companies to Consolidate Industry

To generate phosphorus and derivatives and establish avenues in the value chain, companies acquire, partner, build new production units, and launch new goods. Moreover, prominent companies are also focused on R&D to improve the product’s quality and efficacy. In addition, companies are expected to generate remunerative revenues in the forthcoming years due to the growing food demand, thus promoting market development.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/phosphorus-and-derivatives-market-106168

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porter Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Phosphorus and Derivatives Industry Segmentation

By Type Ammonium Phosphate Phosphoric Acid Industrial Phosphate Phosphorus Pentoxide Others By End-Use Fertilizers Detergents Food Flame Retardant Others By Country China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/phosphorus-and-derivatives-market-106168

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs