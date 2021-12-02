‘Antara’ $50M Feature Film to Sell Movie Rights via NFT Drop this December

MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Arabian Camels today announced the launch of an ‘Antara Movie NFT’, that will grant buyers up to 50 percent of the intellectual property rights to “Antara”, a $50 million dollar feature film. Antara is based on the life of Antarah Ibn Shaddad, an ancient Arabian knight and poet, famous for his adventurous life. Prospective film distributors would pay the owners of the Antara Movie NFT to distribute the movie in theatres and/or streaming channels, tying the Arabian Camel community into millions of dollars worth of value in the real world. The NFT drop is anticipated this December.

The Arabian Camels envision merging Movies and NFTs with DeFi, Gaming, and the Metaverse, with a focus on community, extracting value from the booming transmedia space, and sharing the value entertainment properties with the Arabian Camel community.

“While other NFT projects were busy manipulating their floor price and buying up their own NFTs, the founder of Arabian Camels, stayed low key, quietly working on building long-term quality. The result is game-changing tokenomics and strategies that enable the Arabian Camels to define a new era of the movie business,” said Alexander Amartei, Producer of Antara, and inventor of Movie NFTs. “The Arabian Camels is the only NFT community that has managed to position itself uniquely between movies and NFTs. As a new pop culture brand, we are now ready to launch our movie strategy, gaming strategy, and token launch on major exchanges.”

Arabian Camels have also collaborated with Dominic Ryder, CEO of vEmpire, whose token has recently rocketed 1500 percent and reached a market cap of $100M. Dominic Ryder’s protocol is in the process of designing and creating the ANTARA Play-To-Earn game, which has already gotten the attention of very prominent VC firms. The multiplayer raiding game is expected to plant the Arabian Camels brand and the Antara IP firmly into the Metaverse, and add another layer of value for Arabian Camels' holders. The game is set to bring fun and reliable income to thousands of players in developing countries and will run off a scholarship model. The Arabian Camels NFTs are now to be a commodity and have functionality within the game. In conjunction, they will also be launching their very own gaming token, the in-game currency that is set to be listed on major Cryptocurrency exchanges.

The production of the movie was meticulously put together with the help of professors of Arabic Literature from Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, and the School of Oriental and African studies, meaning it’s not another Marvel. It has a very rich, intelligent, and powerful historical appeal. It was originally set to be shot in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, but Abu Dhabi, as a modern tech hub, has also shown a keen willingness to accommodate the production, to be credited as the ones that helped to bring this epic story to the world. The production team is currently assessing which of the Middle Eastern regions can offer the best incentives and working conditions for the production.

The story of Antara is reminiscent of both Alexander the Great and Romeo and Juliet, of the Middle East. His story has been told repeatedly for the past 1,500 years. He was a black slave in ancient/pre-Islamic Arabia, who won his freedom and became a lofty knight. He rose to stardom in the 5th century, not only due to his character and prowess on the battlefield but also, his miraculous talent as a poet. His poetry was held in such high regard, that it was actually sewn in gold, and suspended on the Kaaba in Mecca before the days of Islam. To this day, if one studies Arabic Literature in Oxford or Cambridge, the poetry of Antara is still studied and revered.

Watch the sizzle at www.antaramovie.com

ABOUT ANTARA

Antara is a feature film directed by one of the most sought-after Hollywood Directors, that covers the life and adventures of Antara Ibn Shaddad, a desert warrior from ancient pre-Islamic Arabia. The film is the first big-budget film to be funded by an NFT, before its theatre and streaming debut, as well as the first NFT to facilitate this type of royalty sharing. As part of the ‘Antara IP’ a transmedia rollout, the film is a part of a franchise that includes 3 sequels, a crypto infused ‘Assassins Creed Styled’ multi-player game, a comic, and a strong brand with a long term merchandising and licensing strategy.

Follow their story and join their community:

T: @ArabianCamels

I: @Arabiancamelsnft

W: www.arabiancamels.io

E: info@arabiancamels.io

To get access to the Antara Movie NFT, please go to:

ABOUT ARABIAN CAMELS

The Arabian Camels are the first part of the Antara NFT collection, an integral part of the Antara IP transmedia rollout. The Arabian Camels NFT acts as a pass to unlock several perks and incentives. The Arabian Camels NFTs introduced a never before seen utility, which allows NFT holders to be an integral part of, and benefit from the exciting world of movies, gaming, and Transmedia.

Media Contact: TransformGroup antara@transformgroup.com

Sales / Investment Contact: info@arabiancamels.io