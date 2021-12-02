The Global Toys and Games Market is expected to grow by $ 50.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toys and Games Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796554/?utm_source=GNW

70% during the forecast period. Our report on the toys and games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population and increasing children’s TV and Internet viewership. In addition, Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The toys and games market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The toys and games market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Activity and ride-on toys

• Infant and pre-school toys

• Games and puzzles

• Plush toys

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline distribution channel

• Online distribution channel



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in online salesas one of the prime reasons driving the toys and games market growth during the next few years.



Our report on toys and games market covers the following areas:

• Toys and games market sizing

• Toys and games market forecast

• Toys and games market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toys and games market vendors that include Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the toys and games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

