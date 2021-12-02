Perfume Market to Hit USD 56.98 Billion Revenue by 2026 | Perfume Industry Share, Growth Revenue and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global perfume market size is expected to gain momentum backed by increasing preference for premium products across the globe. The researcher observes that the market is likely to hit USD 56.98 billion by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2026. The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 39.40 billion in 2019.

Perfume contains essential fragrant oils and aromatic compounds that live a particular scent when applied on the human body. It is mostly found in a liquid form and used to render a pleasant smell when applied. The perfume oils are mainly diluted with a solvent such as rectified spirit, or alcohol. The most common practice of applying a perfume is at the insides of the wrists, behind the ears, and across the nape of the neck. Innovations in the production of aromatic products have been witnessed owing to technological advancements in design and synthesis.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. The report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as the introduction of new products, partnerships, mergers and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.





List of the Companies Operating in the Perfume Market:

L'Oréal

Unilever

Coty

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Natura Cosméticos SA

Avon Products Inc.

Puig SL

Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

Chanel SA

Beiersdorf

J&J





DRIVING FACTORS

High Demand for Premium Products to Bolster Growth

Increasing disposable incomes of the working population and increasing demand for cosmetics is driving the demand for premium perfume products. The emergence of eCommerce is facilitating the purchase of premium products at reasonable rates owing to the increasing promotional activities and attractive discounts offered by the companies. For instance, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), 1.3 billion people preferred online shopping in 2019. The increasing demand for premium products along with increasing online purchases is anticipated to contribute to the global perfume market growth during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

High Disposable Incomes in Asia-Pacific to Augur Growth

Among all regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness significant growth and register highest global perfume market revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as high disposable incomes of the working population and younger generation inclined towards premium perfume products. In addition to this, major companies such as Unilever and L’Oreal launching new products in the region will bode well for market growth. North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness steady growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as growing economy and high demand for premium products.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Puig Announces its Acquisition of Charlotte Tilbury

In June 2020, Puig, a Spanish perfume company, announced its acquisition of Charlotte Tilbury, a celebrity makeup brand. According to the official statement, Puig is set to acquire a majority of stake in the private label. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market comprises of several companies striving to gain major global perfume market share by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, collaborations, and introduction of new products.





