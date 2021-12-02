Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Expected to Reach USD 1,922.05 Million by 2027 | Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Industry Share, Revenue, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global omega-3 fatty acids market size is projected to reach USD 1,922.05 million by the end of 2027. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of these products will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing integration of omega-3 fatty acids in dietary supplements will bode well for the market in the coming years. The market was worth USD 1,450.24 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Industry are:

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Evonik (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Epax (Norway)

Croda International, Plc (United Kingdom)

Cargill, Inc. (United States)

Golden Omega (Chile)

Corbion (Netherlands)

Polaris (United States)

Omega-3 fatty acids substances that are present in food sources such as fish and flax seeds. Deemed as a vital source for the human body, these products have witnessed a massive demand in recent years. The increasing demand for the product will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The high investment in the extraction of omega-3 fatty acids will create several growth opportunities for the market.

Increasing FDA Approvals Will Bode Well for Market

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It highlights the impact of newer strategies that major companies have adopted to generate substantial revenues. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years.

In June 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it has approved the use of a few qualified health claims (QHC). The FDA announced that QHCs that state the effect of consumption of EPA and DHA on human health. Omega-3 fatty acids are inclusive of these substances and their regulated use can help reduce chances of heart diseases. This product can also reduce the risks of hypertension and coronary diseases and their consumption in controlled amounts can be of utmost help in human health and well-being. The report highlights the importance of FDA approvals on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of the Product Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of the product and its health benefits will lead to a wider product adoption. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 587.12 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth due to the presence of several large-scale companies in this region.

Key Industry Development:

September 2019: Polaris announced the launch of a new super-concentrated, ultra-purified algal omega-3 oil that is suitable for vegans and vegetarians, non-GMO and free from allergens.



