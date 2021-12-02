OpsRamp Positioned for Significant Growth with Hiring of Key Executives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the digital operations management platform company, announces the appointment of three new members to its executive team. Joining the company are Philippe Vincent (Chief Operating Officer), Bill Talbot (Chief Marketing Officer), and Suresh Vobbilisetty (Vice President, Engineering). All three joined OpsRamp recently and are busy making plans to accelerate company growth heading into 2022.



OpsRamp has grown significantly over the past few years as more companies realize the importance of reliable, available digital business services. Its software helps IT operations teams avoid outages by monitoring and managing both their cloud and on-premise infrastructure and applications. OpsRamp has made a number of big moves already in 2021, including major updates to its product and partnerships with key resellers . The appointments position the company to accelerate every aspect of its business heading into 2022.

Vincent joins OpsRamp full-time after having spent the past year advising the company, during which time he helped to develop its positioning and go-to-market strategies. Prior to OpsRamp, Vincent was CEO of hybrid monitoring and AIOps company Virtana. He was also part of the BigFix leadership team through its acquisition by IBM, and a partner with Accenture’s strategy practice focused on software. His expertise spans product development, strategy, corporate development, operations, business development, sales, marketing, and services.

Talbot has nearly 20 years of B2B marketing, sales, and business development experience, most recently as VP of Marketing at Splunk. Before that, he was VP of Marketing, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. Prior to BMC Talbot worked at CA Technologies, where he ran product marketing for both the Cloud and Service Assurance business units. He also founded VIA Consulting, a marketing services firm that helped high-tech companies transition from being product-centric to customer-focused. Talbot has held senior marketing and business development roles at Uplogix, GoldenGate Software (Oracle), and Evolutionary Technologies.

Vobbilisetty has led engineering for numerous successful enterprise software companies. Before joining OpsRamp he was the Head of Edge Networking Software Engineering at Infoblox. Prior to that, he was the VP of Engineering at SnapRoute, responsible for R&D, Operations, and Support across the United States, Romania, and India, until the company was bought by Infoblox in 2019. Vobbilisetty also co-founded and led engineering at PodCloud Systems, and was Distinguished Engineer at Brocade, where he led Brocade’s entry into Data Center Fabrics.

“These are three major additions to the leadership team for OpsRamp as we ramp up for 2022,” said Varma Kunaparaju, Co-founder & CEO of OpsRamp. “Our product is the strongest it has ever been. Our go-to-market strategy is rock solid. Our customer focus has never been sharper. We are hiring in every area. With Philippe, Bill and Suresh, all the pieces are in place to help us grow exponentially in 2022 and beyond.”

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams and managed service providers to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, and HPE.

