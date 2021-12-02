Magna, DuPont to Co-Host Women of Inforum@CES Networking Reception to Connect Women in Tech

– Fourth Annual Women of Inforum@CES event provides the opportunity for professionals

in automotive, technology, and manufacturing to relax, connect, and network –

DETROIT, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce, yet represent only 28 percent of the science and engineering workforce and hold only about a quarter of the jobs in automotive manufacturing.

To connect talented women and men within the automotive and other tech-reliant industries, Magna and DuPont will host the Women of Inforum@CES event at the 2022 show to showcase and support the work of Inforum, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women and building talent initiatives at companies. The reception will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, 4-6 p.m. PST, at the Magna Booth #5528, West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Women represent an important but underrepresented part of the automotive workforce and in STEM fields overall. We, along with our partners, are working to rectify this,” said Terry Barclay, president and CEO of Inforum. “CES represents an excellent opportunity to tap into the talented women and men in these growing fields and help them make the connections needed to advance and elevate their careers.

“This event will bring together corporate partners, our members, participants in our AutomotiveNEXT initiative, and others who are invested in building the best talent pipelines through workplaces that value Diversity & Inclusion.”

“We are proud to support events like Inforum@CES which give us an opportunity to bring talented people together focused on further strengthening our industry. Sharing best practices and collaborating with one another helps all of us advance diversity, equity and inclusion when building the next generation talent pipeline at all levels,” said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

“DuPont recognizes that diversity, equity, and inclusion must translate to all levels of business – from the top to the shop floor. Diversity of people as well as thought are what drives innovation,” said Kimberly Markiewicz, VP, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. “Through our work with Inforum and AutomotiveNEXT, DuPont is committed to recognizing, empowering, and embracing the contributions of women in the workforce. It’s not a short journey, and we all have a role to play.”

Please register here. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided.

About Inforum

Created in 1962 as the Women's Economic Club, Inforum offers strategic networking, leadership and training opportunities, and educational research and advocacy to accelerate careers, boost talent initiatives for companies, and boost women’s leadership contribution in the economy. For more information, see www.inforummichigan.org.

About Magna

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 154,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 90 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2021 DuPont.

Additional contacts:

Louise Colledge

Magna International

Louise.colledge@magna.com

Rachel Delaurier

DuPont

ticomms@dupont.com

For more information, contact:

Cindy Goodaker, Inforum, 248.224.9205, cgoodaker@inforummichigan.org