LGBTQ Loyalty announces Deborah Fuhr to join board of directors

The ETF industry leader will join the company in expanding its mission to raise minority voices in investing and corporate America

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company ''), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, is pleased to announce the addition of ETF industry leader Deborah Fuhr to the board of directors.

“On behalf of the board of directors, it’s exciting to have Deborah join. She has asserted herself as a leader in ETF dialogue, research, trends and media globally,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. “We look forward to joining forces with Deborah to propel our Advancing Equality mission even further.”

Deborah holds many positions across the ETF space, as the owner, managing partner and founder of ETFGI, an independent research and consultancy firm covering all the products, issuers, exchanges, and trends in the global ETFs and ETPs industry. She is also co-founder and editorial director of ETF TV, founder and board member of Women in ETFs Inc, the first women’s group for the ETF industry, and founder, board member and co-president of Women in ETFs EMEA.

“I am excited to be joining the board of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings to help raise awareness of the need to and benefits of supporting diversity of all types in boardrooms, executive teams, and product offerings —not just the diversity you can see,” said Fuhr.

With an extensive background in the ETF and finance industry, as well as an ongoing commitment to female empowerment and minority groups, the addition of Deborah to the board of directors provides a strong foundation for championing the company’s mission and vision to advance equality in the LGBTQ community and beyond.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation’s high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Marinelli

Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com

610-246-9928