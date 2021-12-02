Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Eric Dupont as Its New CTO

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Eric Dupont as the Corporation’s new Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.



“We are very excited to have Eric join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent technology roadmap exercise, and he will be an important member of the Corporation’s senior leadership team as we continue to expand and execute our growth strategy,” said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. “Eric’s wide experience will benefit Premier Health and its shareholders at many levels.” he added.

Eric is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of information technology experience. Over the years, he has developed an expertise in the definition of technology strategies, the design of solutions as well as the delivery of large-scale projects and has led numerous projects in a wide array of industries including healthcare, pharmaceutical, and software development. Eric has held several roles including Chief Development Officer, Director of Projects and Programs, and Data and Solution Architect. His professional background includes the development of custom applications, technology strategy and planning, as well as project management and governance. He also has an in-depth knowledge of design thinking, business intelligence, and enterprise architecture. Eric is result oriented, a very good communicator and a natural leader, qualities that are crucial in the context of a fast-growing company.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

