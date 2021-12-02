Enphase Energy Announces Participation in Arizona Public Service Pilot Grid Services Program

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced its participation in Arizona Public Service’s (APS) residential battery pilot grid services program.



The program offers homeowners with Enphase IQ Batteries in APS’s service territory two ways to participate and earn money through one-time, upfront incentives. Customers who sign up for the program and simply share their data with APS, including basic information about them and their Enphase Energy System, will earn $500 per installed kilowatt of battery capacity with a cap of $2,500 per home. Alternatively, homeowners can enroll in the program, share their data with APS, and allow the utility to use the stored energy from their batteries on demand. These customers will be eligible to earn the same $500 per installed kilowatt of battery capacity (up to $2,500 per home), plus an additional one-time payment of up to $1,250, for a total maximum incentive of $3,750 per home. Program participants will be enrolled for a term of three years with both options.

APS expects to call upon enrolled batteries for additional power to meet demand up to 100 times per year. Participants must be APS residential customers and be on a Time-of-Use (TOU) service plan or a grandfathered service plan with a solar energy rate rider. The program is designed for newly interconnected batteries. Customers with existing batteries are not eligible to enroll.

“These incentives make adding an Enphase IQ battery an easy decision for homeowners that we are working with,” said John Black, founder of Black Platinum Solar. “It’s a win-win for everyone. Homeowners get a more affordable battery, and the utility company gets a better understanding of how to scale distributed energy resources in the future.”

“Batteries are now discussed in nearly all of our conversations with customers, whether for backup protection or additional savings by using stored solar energy at night,” said Ryan Saffarini, chief executive officer at PE Solar. “With this new incentive from APS, the math works out for many more homeowners to add new Enphase IQ batteries to their solar systems.”

“This valuable new program from APS will help accelerate the adoption of all-in-one energy systems,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “More Arizonans than ever before will get to experience the benefits of Enphase solar and battery systems, while also helping to make the grid more reliable. We are excited to work with our installers in Arizona to encourage homeowners to sign up for these incentives.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. Enphase batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App™, as well as the ability to go off-grid from the app. The Enphase IQ Battery offers over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

Learn more about Enphase and the APS residential battery pilot program

