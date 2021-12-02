Cocrystal Pharma to Discuss Progress with COVID-19 Antiviral Programs and Clinical Strategy During Noble Capital Markets’ Channelchek Virtual Roadshow

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that President and interim CEO Sam Lee, Ph.D. and CFO and interim CEO James Martin will present a company overview in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Roadshow Series presented by Channelchek. The live presentation will be by webcast on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). Registration for the webcast presentation is available here.



The Cocrystal company overview will be followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research analyst Robert LeBoyer and will feature questions submitted by the audience. A replay of the webcast will be available within three business days of the live presentation.

“We are working diligently toward initiating clinical studies in 2022 with two promising COVID-19 protease inhibitors,” said Dr. Lee. “Our antiviral inhibitors have shown broad-spectrum activity in vitro against COVID-19 and its variants, including the now predominant Delta variant. We further intend to use our unique structure-based technology platform to demonstrate antiviral activity against newly emerging variants such as Omicron, which is more complex given its many mutations.”

Cocrystal is waiting for response from the FDA on its pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) briefing packaging for CDI-45205, its COVID-19 protease inhibitor for intranasal/pulmonary delivery. The company plans to submit a second briefing package to the FDA, this one for its orally administered COVID-19 protease inhibitor, in the first half of 2022. In a third COVID-19 program, Cocrystal is using its unique structure-based technology platform to discover COVID-19 replication inhibitors for oral administration.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our goals of initiating clinical studies and submitting a briefing package to the FDA in 2022, our attempts to discover replication inhibitors, and the potential efficacy of antiviral inhibitors against existing and new variants of COVID-19. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain products including raw materials and test animals as well as similar problems with our vendors and our current CRO and future CROs and CMOs, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, the cooperation of the FDA in accelerating development in our COVID-19 program, our collaboration partners’ technology and software performing as expected, the results of future preclinical and clinical trials, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, regulatory changes, and development of effective treatments and/or vaccines by competitors, including as part of the programs financed by the U.S. government. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

