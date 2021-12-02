Oncocyte to Present New Data on DetermaIO Clinical Test for Immunotherapy Response in Triple Negative Breast Cancer at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2021

Spotlight poster presentation indicates DetermaIO assay and algorithm is robust across multiple diagnostic platforms, confirms that test predicts response to immunotherapy (atezolizumab) benefit



Oncocyte will support a Continuing Medical Education event on Immunotherapy Biomarkers at SABCS, hosting key opinion leaders from the United States and Europe

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced that it will present new data from ongoing clinical research evaluating the 27-gene DetermaIO™ test at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2021), taking place December 7-10, 2021.

Recently launched for clinical use, DetermaIO has shown to predict response to immunotherapy in lung, bladder, renal, and triple negative breast cancer, suggesting a pan-cancer utility in both primary and metastatic settings. Following are details of the data accepted to SABCS 2021:

Title : Predictive value of RT-qPCR 27-gene IO score and comparison with RNA-Seq IO score in the NeoTRIPaPDL1 trial

Session type: Spotlight Poster Discussion 10

Presenter : Matteo Dugo, PhD, Bioinformatician at Ospedale San Raffaele

Authors: Dugo, M., et al.

Date and time: December 9, 2021 | 5:00PM – 6:30PM CST

Title : TNBC subtypes and early dynamics of the 27-gene IO score predict pCR in the NeoTRIPaPDL1 trial

Session type: Poster Session 2

Authors: Dugo, M., et al.

Date and time: December 8, 2021 | 5:00PM – 6:30PM CST



The abstracts are currently available online at the SABCS 2021 website. Oncocyte will be distributing a data press release after market close on Thursday, December 9, summarizing the results of the presentation and the implications for DetermaIO.

The Company’s DetermaIO test is a precision diagnostic designed to determine the likelihood of response to immunotherapy, and is the first and only test to measure the entire tumor microenvironment (TME). By evaluating the entire TME, the test can help identify patients that are primed to respond to immunotherapy as well as patients who may not respond as well, allowing for physicians and their patients to make an informed decision about their treatment.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™, a gene expression test currently used as a research-use only tool, assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based monitoring test DetermaCNI™, and long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx™. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx™, DetermaIO™, DetermaTx™, DetermaCNI™ and DetermaMx™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

