Panther Labs Raises $120M Series B With Unicorn Valuation Led by Coatue to Solve the Pains of Security Monitoring at Cloud Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs , a cloud-scale security analytics platform trusted by many of the world's leading brands, today announced $120 million in Series B funding. The investment will be used to fuel rapid market expansion, bringing Panther's fast, flexible and scalable platform for threat detection and incident response to security teams everywhere. The round was led by Coatue Management, with new participation from ICONIQ Growth and Snowflake Ventures along with continued support from Lightspeed Venture Partners, S28 Capital, and Innovation Endeavors, putting Panther at a $1.4 billion valuation.

"We think Panther has all of the ingredients to be a disruptive force in the security marketplace. In addition to product/market fit, they have a team that executes well and a goal of consistently providing an exceptional customer experience," said David Schneider, a General Partner at Coatue. "We're proud to support them in their next phase of growth and are excited about what they have planned for the future."

In the last year, Panther grew its customer base by 300% and is trusted by leading organizations including Dropbox, Zapier, Snyk, and more. Additionally, the company expanded its team 4x as a remote-first company and introduced a tailored version of its product for AWS security teams . Snowflake also named Panther as its Cybersecurity Partner of the Year 2021.

"Panther's cloud-native approach to security has helped our joint customers achieve threat detection and response at scale," said Omer Singer, Head of Security Strategy at Snowflake. "As a partner, investor, and customer, Snowflake looks forward to supporting Panther in their next chapter to have an impact in the security industry."

"Rapid cloud adoption has transformed the way businesses operate and security teams are overwhelmed by increasing data volumes and an ever-expanding attack surface," said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs. "Legacy SIEM platforms weren't built for the cloud and can't deliver the speed, scale, and flexibility needed by modern security teams."

Panther's recent State of SIEM 2021 report underscored the challenges security teams face with traditional SIEM platforms. Eighteen percent of security practitioners indicated it took more than 12 months for deployment and implementation of their SIEM solution, 24% said the biggest challenge with their SIEM platform was too many alerts, and 46% said cost versus capabilities do not align at their organization.

"I've spent my career working on this problem and built Panther to help solve the pains of security monitoring at cloud scale. I couldn't be more excited about our next stage of hyper-growth to empower modern security teams with a modern solution built on cloud-native principles and detection-as-code," said Naglieri.

Panther Labs was incubated at S28 Capital, and inspiration for the product came from Naglieri's work at companies like Yahoo and Airbnb. While at Airbnb, Naglieri built an open source project called StreamAlert, which enabled the security team to collect and analyze security logs with a cloud-native engine to overcome scale, administration and cost challenges. Early Panther team members include engineers from Amazon and CapitalOne who worked to address similar challenges within those organizations.

Panther will invest the new influx of capital in accelerating product development, expanding adoption of their solution within security teams of any size, and scaling support and enablement for its customers. This round brings Panther's total funding to $140 million.

Panther Labs powers security monitoring for many of the world's premier brands. We provide a fast, flexible and scalable platform for threat detection and incident response, capable of analyzing terabytes of data per day in real time. By adopting a serverless architecture and detection-as-code, Panther frees security teams from the slow performance, heavy operational overhead, and high cost of traditional SIEM. Panther was founded by a team of veteran security practitioners and is trusted by customers like Dropbox, Zapier, Snowflake, and more.

