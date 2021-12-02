Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming December Conferences

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that President and CEO Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D. is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences:



Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference: December 8 – 9, 2021

Dr. Federoff will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, December 8 at 4:40 PM EST.





Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.





Investors can register here:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/december-2021-global/

MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference: December 7 – 10, 2021

Dr. Federoff will deliver his corporate presentation on Thursday, December 9 at 11:20 AM EST.





Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.





Investors can register here:

https://www.medinvestconferences.com/register

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

