Alliance Memory Cuts Lead Times for DRAMs and Micron NOR Flash Memory Products With Automotive Temperature Ratings

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has greatly reduced lead times for its DRAMs and Micron Technology NOR Flash memory devices with automotive temperature ratings. Responding to customer demand, the company now holds 70 parts in finished goods stock and can provide lead times of just six weeks for its most popular automotive temperature range products.

Alliance Memory offers a complete lineup of CMOS SDRAMs — including DDR1, DDR2, DDR3/L, LPDDR4, and LPDDR4X devices — with automotive temperature ratings of -40°C to +105°C. The company’s portfolio of automotive SDRAM products includes:

SDR SDRAMs with densities of 64Mb, 128Mb, and 256Mb

DDR1 SDRAMs with densities of 64Mb, 256Mb, and 512Mb

DDR2 SDRAMs with densities of 512Mb,1Gb, and 2Gb

DDR3/L SDRAMs with densities of 1Gb, 2Gb, 4Gb, and 8Gb

LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs with densities of 2Gb, 4Gb, and 8Gb

The company’s offering of automotive temperature Micron NOR Flash memory includes 2Mb, 4Mb, 8Mb, and 16Mb 5V Parallel NOR devices from the M29F series, and 32Mb and 64Mb Serial NOR components from the N25Q series. The parts are offered with temperature ratings of -40°C to +85°C and -40°C to +125°C in a variety of package options.

Alliance Memory’s automotive temperature DRAMs and Micron Flash parts are AEC-Q100-compliant products for high-temperature-requirement applications, including Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS); powertrain; automotive active safety and autonomous driving; connectivity and in-vehicle-networking (IVN); carputers (customized PCs in cars); telematics; and infotainment systems.

A complete list of automotive memory solutions from Alliance Memory is available here: https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/automotive-memory-solutions/.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

