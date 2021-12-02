Air France-KLM Group Selects GTT to Connect Its Sites in 37 Countries

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it has been selected by Air France-KLM to provide a part of its global managed wide area network connecting sites in 37 countries across five continents.



Air France-KLM will use GTT Wide Area Networking to connect a subset of its offices and airports supporting the airlines’ employees and customers. GTT’s high-performance, secure, managed connectivity is backed by end-to-end SLAs, to ensure a resilient and robust service for business critical systems.



“Our business brings people, economies and cultures together, and sharing information securely and reliably is key to our ability to operate and fulfill our purpose,” commented Wouter Couzij, manager WAN, Air France-KLM. “We chose GTT as our partner to provide us with a resilient and secure global network because GTT is able to help us optimize our costs by providing connectivity at a competitive price on flexible terms.”

“We are delighted to support Air France-KLM in its network optimization journey with our global managed network services,” said Tom Homer, GTT division president, Europe. “As a global cloud networking provider with extensive managed service experience, GTT is well placed to enable the network transformation initiatives, continuous innovation and flexibility that aviation market leaders such as Air France-KLM are driving to the benefit of their customers.”

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Air France-KLM

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance. Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 300 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol. Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 17 million members. Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture, with more than 340 daily flights. Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey 19 member airlines working together across an extensive global network. Recognized for 15 years as an industry leader in sustainable development, the Air France-KLM Group is determined to accelerate the transition to more sustainable aviation. Since 2003, the Air France-KLM Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact. The aim is to make a significant contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals in connection with the Group’s activities.

