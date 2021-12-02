Mersana Therapeutics Named to 2021 List of Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that the Boston Globe has named the company among its annual “Top Places to Work 2021” list in the midsize employer category.



“We are honored to have received this recognition and believe it speaks to our strong culture and driven team members who demonstrate their dedication to our mission and core values every single day. Mersana is a diverse, science-driven team where we achieve results with agility, innovation, camaraderie and passion,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana. “Despite the unprecedented challenges presented to employees and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, our team has continued to thrive through collaboration and our shared commitment to bring new therapeutic options to patients living with cancer.”

The rankings in the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in Massachusetts are based on a survey collected by Energage, an employee research and consulting firm. Employers around the state were invited to have their employees take an anonymous survey covering factors such as company direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits and engagement. Any employer with at least 50 employees in Massachusetts was eligible. Companies also provided supplemental information about responses to the global pandemic and changes implemented in how teams work.

Mersana is fully dedicated to hiring and expanding its workforce to advance therapies that make a significant impact in the lives of people living with cancer. The Company strives to cultivate a highly collaborative and welcoming workplace that shares a strong commitment to scientific excellence and patient care. Interested candidates are encouraged to explore employment opportunities by visiting https://www.mersana.com/careers/culture/.

