Medolife Rx Announces Results of Comparative Study of Its Flagship CBD-based Muscle Rub and Competitor Products

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today that it has completed a study on its polarized cannabidiol (CBD) muscle rub product, sold under the brand Aelia. The study reports that Aelia products are up to 604.7% stronger than with other non-polarized CBD products currently available on the market included in the test by analyzing the effectiveness of the product in reducing inflammation through the inhibition of cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) enzyme activity in the human body.

The Company identified 3 best-selling muscle rubs with CBD to perform a comparison study with Aelia CBD Muscle Rub. Samples were tested using COX-2 fluorescent assay (CAYMAN scientific) and read using SpectromaxID3 (Molecular devices). Data analyzing was supervised by third party scientist from BCN Biosciences, Elizabeh Singer, PhD. Data showed an increase from 97.7 up to 604.7% in inhibition of COX2 enzyme in the Aelia brand product when compared to other products in this study.

“We have been looking forward to sharing these positive results with the world and see this as a steppingstone to solidifying Aelia’s position as a leader in topical pain relief products using CBD,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We have faith that in the future our proprietary polarization technology can become a standard in high-quality product formulations as we continue to expand on the science and capabilities of polarization.”

The inhibition of the enzyme is believed to be an effective treatment for inflammation. CBD is being studied by various organizations for its potential role in COX-2 inhibition. Through the Company’s polarization process, the potency of the CBD in Medolife’s products is significantly increased, lending to the theory that inhibition of COX-2 enzymes by polarized CBD would result in the reduction of pain and inflammation.

The Company plans to further investigate the effectiveness of the polarization technology in different applications of pain relief, chemotherapy, ribosome-based drug development, and more. Medolife also conducted studies testing the efficacy of polarized CBD, polarized Ibuprofen, the Company’s lead drug candidate Escozine®, and more. The results further suggest the success in which the polarization process increases the potency of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary AELIA, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. AELIA products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

