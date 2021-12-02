Super League’s Benjamin Khakshoor and Samuel Drozdov Honored on 2022 Forbes Under 30 List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content and the metaverse, today announced that team members Benjamin Khakshoor and Samuel Drozdov were honored on the 10th annual Forbes Under 30 List, the definitive list of trailblazing innovators.



The iconic list honored the two for their work with Bloxbiz, the company they co-founded that was acquired by Super League Gaming in October 2021. Of the 600 disruptors recognized across 20 different categories, only 30 - including Ben and Sam - are honored within the Marketing & Advertising category. Bloxbiz was the first independent in-game advertising platform designed specifically for Roblox and has been enabling premium metaverse advertising solutions for brands since 2020. In just the first month after closing the company’s acquisition of Bloxbiz, Super League’s reach approached 63 million monthly active users within Roblox games, which represents approximately 30% of all Roblox users. Also in October 2021, advertising units served through Bloxbiz within Roblox game titles had a total exposure time of more than 142 years. In November, MAUs climbed to nearly 70 million MAUs, with total exposure time taking a substantial leap to 324.5 years.

“We are so elated and proud of Sam and Ben for being featured on this year’s prestigious Forbes Under 30 List,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Simply put, Bloxbiz has been a game-changing acquisition for Super League. This honor further validates why we were so confident the business would reinforce our mission to provide the gaming creator class with solutions that help turn their passion into their livelihood. We’re thrilled the industry is now recognizing what we saw as well - that a leading in-game metaverse advertising platform would provide a fresh and powerful way for brands to connect with players while they are engaged in an activity they love.”

“We’re honored to be on the Forbes Under 30 list this year and grateful for the role that Super League has played,” said Ben. “We’re just getting started in the metaverse, but it’s nice to have our progress so far recognized,” added Sam.

The Super League Bloxbiz network includes nearly 150 curated, brand-safe games. In-game ads take the form of creative static and animated billboards that complement the gaming experience, allowing for natural discovery without interrupting gameplay. Accompanying analytics provide extensive measurement around ad unit performance, including total and unique reach, frequency, viewability, exposure time, device breakdown, gender, language, country, and more.

