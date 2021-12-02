AGCO Names Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee 2021 Sowing Good Deeds Winner

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee its 2021 Sowing Good Deeds award winner. The award recognizes the committee’s charitable services, civic involvement and educational activities in the community of Burke, South Dakota. It was presented during the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) 2021 Awards Banquet in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of the prize, the Burke Stampede Rodeo receives a new Massey Ferguson® 4700 Series tractor from Butte Implement Company of Butte, Nebraska.



“Whether it’s in the field or in the arena, AGCO is dedicated to the success of American agriculture,” said Matt LeCroy, director, marketing hay and forage for Massey Ferguson North America. “We applaud the efforts of PRCA rodeo committees across the country who dedicate time, talent and funds to improving their communities. There’s so much more to these organizations, and, this year, we’re excited to recognize the Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee for the hard work they do within their community to provide education, entertainment and support.”

AGCO implemented the Sowing Good Deeds program five year ago with a goal of highlighting PRCA rodeo committees who go above and beyond in their charitable endeavors, making positive impacts in their local ag communities. The contest is open to committees in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, and each year the company receives nominations from across the country. Participants are evaluated on their commitment to community involvement, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to adapt to challenges and overcome adversity. Five finalists are announced at the end of October, with the overall winner recognized during the opening of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

“Our 600-plus PRCA rodeos raise millions of dollars for their local charities across the country,” said Tom Glause, PRCA CEO. “Since 2017, the AGCO Sowing Good Deeds program has allowed us to recognize and reward committees for their charitable efforts. We couldn’t be prouder of the Burke Stampede Rodeo and all our committees, volunteers and rodeo athletes who all contribute to make a difference for local communities and their citizens.”

For more than 30 years, the Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee has worked to involve community members in the sport of rodeo. In addition to the PRCA-sanctioned event, the group hosts several rodeos, including a high school, 4-H and junior rodeo, as well as a 4-H horse show and several play nights for youth ages 2-14. These events serve hundreds of local youth and their families, providing a safe, family-friendly environment for participation and education.

Outside the arena, Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee members actively participate in community improvement initiatives. In 2021, this included launching the first FFA chapter in Gregory County and raising more than $8,500 for supplies, uniforms and conference attendance. Group members also organized the first South Dakota ranch-to-school program, which donates local beef for service in school cafeterias.

Additionally, Burke is still recovering from a tornado that ripped through the town in August 2019, damaging homes, businesses and community structures, including the local school. Rodeo committee members have led efforts through the Burke Long-Term Recovery Group, which raised and allocated $340,000.

“We’re excited to be named the 2021 Sowing Good Deeds winner,” said Billie Sutton, president of the Burke Riding Club. “We are a small organization who tries hard to make a big impact on our community, working hard to provide the best rodeo experience we can for the youth and families in our region. Being recognized for these efforts and receiving equipment from Massey Ferguson to help further our goals is a big deal. We’re truly honored.”

For more information on the Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee, visit www.facebook.com/BurkeStampede/. More information on the Sowing Good Deeds award, including profiles of other 2021 finalists, can be found at www.masseyferguson.com/en_us/sowinggooddeeds/. Visit prorodeo.com for the latest PRCA news and more information on local rodeo committees.

