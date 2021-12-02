Alpine IQ Continues Growth Trajectory with High Tide Inc. Partnership

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers, today announced its partnership with High Tide Inc. (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), North America’s first Cannabis Discount Club retailer. High Tide tapped Alpine IQ to power its loyalty program, leveraging the company’s robust suite of tools to engage with customers, drive increased satisfaction, and ultimately, repeat visits. With legal cannabis sales in Canada expected to rise 68% to $5.4B in 2022, and with more consumers turning to online ordering, Alpine IQ empowers dispensaries to meet the demands of today’s consumer.



"HighTide continues to innovate with the first ever discount member card across over 100 stores,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. “The R&D between our two companies has made for an unreal partnership and this is just another example of our mutual passion for the cannabis consumer experience coming to life.”

Within two years, Alpine IQ has supported dispensaries with various loyalty offerings including SMS Messaging, Native Apps, Data Analysis and more, helping to facilitate more than $5.5 billion in transactions from coast to coast.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 105 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in 2021. The Company is also North America’s first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and CBDcity.com, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Tilray Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Alpine IQ

josh@fikacollective.com



