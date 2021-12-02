Sompo International UK Entity Achieves Prestigious Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) Chartered Status

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a global Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that its UK legal entity Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited has been awarded the prestigious 'Chartered Insurer' title by the Chartered Insurance Institute. To date only 34 firms have achieved this status, making Sompo International part of a select group of insurers.



Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance, said: “We are delighted to have achieved such an important milestone. We have taken this step because there is clear evidence that achieving Chartered status has tangible business benefits to the companies and the individuals that work in them. It tells our customers that they can expect the highest quality of service, and demonstrates our commitment to raising standards of knowledge, capability and ethical practice across our business and the industry at large.”

Sian Fisher, Chief Executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “Attaining Chartered status evidences a firm's dedication to upholding its professional standards and its commitment to a customer-first approach. It is recognised by the public and other practitioners as a marque of excellence. Sompo International has achieved Chartered Insurer status by demonstrating ethical behaviour, technical ability and a commitment to providing its employees with ongoing learning. At a time when customers are increasingly looking for visible signs of trust, they are to be applauded for embracing professionalism.”

Every firm that holds Chartered status adheres to an ethical code that underpins broader commitments to professional values. These commitments include putting customers’ interests first, investing in ongoing development of their people’s technical skills and knowledge, having a diversity and inclusion approach that aligns with the CII Code of Ethics, and supporting wider initiatives that benefit society as well as the growth of the profession.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Luther Pendragon

Will Mutton

Phone: + 44 7827 903973

Email: williammutton@luther.co.uk