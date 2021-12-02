JOANN and Singer® Sewing Brand Announce a Joint Venture to Invigorate the Sewing & Craft Industry and Reimagine the Way People Create

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category retail leader in fabrics and sewing and one of the fastest growing players in crafts, and SINGER® sewing brand, one of the brands under SVP Worldwide, the world’s leading consumer sewing company, announced the formation of a joint venture that will revolutionize the way people create and utilize sewing and craft patterns. The joint venture will launch products and services with patented technology that literally reinvents the sewing pattern process, making them easier to use and accessible anywhere and at any time.



Years in the making, these new technologies have been developed in conjunction with leading artificial intelligence and sewing technology partners as well as one of the world’s leading product design firms. Product and consumer testing performed with both novice and professional sewers and crafters have shown exciting potential demand from a wide array of target customers.

The joint venture will launch in 2022. The products and related services will be sold initially domestically through various channels, including a direct-to-consumer model, at all JOANN store locations, and through Singer’s robust dealer network that extends throughout the United States and to nearly 180 other countries. The joint venture will be led by Stacey Weller, a veteran in the sewing and craft industry, and will be based at SVP Worldwide’s headquarters outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

“For more than a century, crafters and sewers have largely endured the same arduous process that their ancestors used to make apparel, quilts, craft projects, décor and more,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “The technologies we are developing turn the most painful part of this journey into the most fun. Imagine instant access to thousands of established patterns, plus literally millions of potential self-designed variations, which can then be projected and cut quickly and accurately. JOANN is thrilled to partner with Singer, another legendary leader in the consumer creative space, to help transform the industry and make it easier and more enjoyable for crafters and sewists to bring their visions to life.”

“Our long-term commitment in creating a better sewing consumer experience is a great match between the leading sewing retailer, JOANN, and the global leader in household sewing machines, SVP Worldwide. This is an additional step in the development of our first-in-its-class cloud based services and AI within the sewing and crafting industries.” said Carl-Martin Lindahl, the CEO of SVP Worldwide, the parent company of SINGER®, Husqvarna® Viking® and PFAFF® sewing brands.

ABOUT JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest-growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 852 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

ABOUT SINGER®

For over 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer’s patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world’s first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER® products for sewists of every level.

