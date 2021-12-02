New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities for Glass Fiber In The Global Automotive Composites Market: Growth Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177939/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market looks promising with opportunities in interior, exterior, powertrain system/engine components, under the body, and electrical and electronics applications. The glass fiber in the global automotive composites market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for lightweight and durable materials due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market, include development of high performance glass fiber.



The study includes trends and forecast for the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market by application, intermediate material, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Interior

• Exterior

• Powertrain System/Engine Components

• Under the Body

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others



By Intermediate Material [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)

• Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)

• Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)

• Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

• Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

• Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)

• Phenolic Molding Compound (PMC)



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific and Rest of the world

In this market sheet molding compound (SMC) and bulk molding compound (BMC), glass mat thermoplastic (GMT), short fiber thermoplastic (SFT), long fiber thermoplastic (LFT), continuous fiber thermoplastic (CFT), phenolic molding compound (PMC) and others are the intermediate materials to manufacture automotive components. SFT is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by applications such as small complex shaped components in power train system/engine components applications.



Within the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market, powertrain system/ engine components will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to growing demand for lightweight composite parts. Underbody system is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to higher penetration of composites in automotive than other region. APAC & ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the glass fiber in the global automotive composites manufacturers profiled in this report includes Owens Corning, Jushi Group, John’s Manville, CPIC, and Taishan Fiberglass.



Features of the Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market



• Market Size Estimates: Glass fiber in the global automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Glass fiber in the global automotive composites market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glass fiber in the global automotive composites market size by various segments, such as application, intermediate material, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Glass fiber in the global automotive composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, by intermediate material, and regions for the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the glass fiber in the global automotive composites by application (interior, exterior, powertrain system/engine components, under the body, electrical and electronics, and others), intermediate material (SMC/BMC, LFT, SFT, CFT, phenolic molding compound, and others)and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this glass fiber in the global automotive composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177939/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________