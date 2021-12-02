New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of Composites in the Global Sporting Goods Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177938/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the composites in the global sporting goods market looks promising with opportunities in skis and snow boards, bicycle parts, rackets, golf shafts and clubs, hockey sticks, and fishing rods. The composites in the global sporting goods market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in sports equipment.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes introduction of hybrid materials for superior performance, and recycling in composites is gaining momentum.



The study includes trends and forecast for the composites in the global sporting goods market by application, reinforcement type, resin, process, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Skis and Snow Boards

• Bicycle Parts

• Rackets

• Golf Shafts and Clubs

• Hockey Sticks

• Fishing Rods

• Others



By Reinforcement [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Others

• By Resin [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Epoxy

• Polyamide

• Others



By Process [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Prepreg Layup

• Infusion

• Filament Winding

• Wet Layup

• Others



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

In this market, carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others are major reinforcement type used to manufacture composites parts for various end use industry. The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing uses in various end use industries.



Within the composites in the global sporting goods market, skis & snowboard is expected to remain the largest application by volume and golf shafts & clubs by value Fishing rod is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing demand for lightweight and high strength materials.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because APAC became the home for leading composite component manufactures for sporting goods industry.



Some of the composites in the global sporting goods manufacturers profiled in this report include are Mitsubishi, Toray, Toho Tenax, Hexcel, and SGL.



Features of the Composites in the Global Sporting Goods Market



• Market Size Estimates: Composites in the global sporting goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Composites in the global sporting goods market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Composites in the global sporting goods market size by various segments, such as application, reinforcement type, resin, process, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Composites in the global sporting goods market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, reinforcement type, resin, process, and regions for the composites in the global sporting goods market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in the global sporting goods market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the composites in the global sporting goods market by application (skis and snow boards, bicycle parts, rackets, golf shafts and clubs, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and others), reinforcement type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other), resin (epoxy, polyamide, and other), process (prepreg layup, infusion, filament winding, wet layup, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the composites in the global sporting goods market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the composites in the global sporting goods market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this composites in the global sporting goods market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the composites in the global sporting goods market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the composites in the global sporting goods market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the composites in the global sporting goods market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the composites in the global sporting goods market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the composites in the global sporting goods market?

