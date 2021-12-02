US Pacemaker Market Report 2021: First-ever Transient Pacemaker Harmlessly Dissolves in Body

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pacemaker Market with COVID-19 Impact - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the United States Pacemaker Market in the United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, end user market shares, market trends, future trends and market forecasts to 2027. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements as well as the COVID-19 impact on the market.
This market study includes cardiac pacemakers are segmented by application, implantability, MRI compatibility, and by end user. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.
The report captures the following information about the pacemaker market in the US:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2020 - 2027) for the Total Market
- Market Share by Revenue, by Company
- Market Share by Revenue, by Type (External vs. Implantable Pacemakers)
- Market Share by Revenue, by Type (Conventional vs. MRI-compatible Pacemakers)
- Market Share by Revenue, by Application (Arrhythmias, Congestive, Others)
- Market Share by Revenue, by End User (Hospital & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical, Others)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Future Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- New Products
- New Technologies
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott laboratories (St. Jude Medical)
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Scope
2. Market Definitions
3. Methodology
4. US Pacemaker Market: Executive Summary
- Market Revenues and CAGR
- COVID-19 Impact
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Industry Challenges
- Competitive Factors
- Future Trends
5. US Pacemaker Market: Market Drivers and Impact
6. US Pacemaker Market: Market Restraints and Impact
7. US Pacemaker Market: Market Trends
- Notable Device Features
- Leadless Pacemakers
- Quotes
- Pacemakers in Pipeline
- Future Trends - Use of Artificial Intelligence
- Future Trends - Data-Driven Decision Making
- Pacemaker Club - Community
- Technological Advancements
- First-ever Transient Pacemaker Harmlessly Dissolves in Body
- Marketplace Pressures
8. Market Data
- Revenue Forecast, US, 2019-2026
- Market Share by Revenue, by Company, US, 2020
- Market Share by Revenue, by Type, US, 2020
- Market Share by Revenue, by Application, US, 2020
- Market Share by Revenue, by End User, US, 2020
- Company Profiles
