Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry

The future of the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry looks promising with opportunities in civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, and parking structures applications. The composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2026. The major driver for this market is with the increase in seismic activities in North America and Japan regions resulting in major structural damages like old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, parking structure etc.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing bio & recycled content in repair and rehab of civil infrastructures, and development of new fire-resistant polymers to improve fire performance of composites for civil infrastructural applications. A total of 99 figures / charts and 80 tables are provided in this 239-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry report, please download the report brochure.



The study includes a forecast for the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry by application, fiber type, end use, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Civil infrastructure

• Existing and Historic Building

• Parking Structure

• Others



By Fiber Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Carbon Fiber Composite

• Glass Fiber Composites and Others



By End Use [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Civil

• Residential



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

In this market, carbon fiber composite, and glass fiber composites are the major fibers utilize to manufacture composites system for repair and rehab for construction industry. The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber composites is expected to remain the largest fiber type by value and volume due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability. It is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability.



Within the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry, civil infrastructure will remain the largest application by value and value due to high performance of FRP materials than conventional concrete and steel repair material in bridges, highways and tunnels resulting in increase in service life, reduction in maintenance costs, faster construction, and can allow increased vehicular load on equivalent sized structures because of weight reduction. Civil infrastructure is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete bridges, tunnels and highways.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry because of growth in infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California which is the most affected state of natural calamities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of frequently occurring earthquake and seismic activity and therefore, the need for lighter construction materials, and more seismic resistant structures.



Some of the the major system manufacturers for the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry are Aegion, Sika, Mapei, Simpson, and Master Builders Solutions.



Features of the Composites Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry



• Market Size Estimates: Composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry size by various segments, such as application, fiber type, end use, and region in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Composite repair and rehab in the global construction industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as application, fiber type, end use, and region for the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry by application (civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others), fiber type (carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composites and others), end use (civil, and residential), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry?

