Slinger Announces Strong Sales Results from Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion

The weeklong promotion generated over $1 million in sales, smashing the previous records for daily and weekly Slinger Bag sales

BALTIMORE, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced results from its 2021 Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales promotion. From November 25th through December 1st, the company recorded sales of approximately $1.2 million, breaking its previous daily record for sales multiple times.

“We were cautiously optimistic heading into the sale this year given the global demand for the Slinger Bag from tennis enthusiasts, and we believed it was the perfect product for this period of incredible e-commerce activity,” said Juda Honickman, Slinger’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Even in our most optimistic projections we did not foresee sales at this level, which speaks to the affinity we have built across tennis in less than two years. Our consumers know that we offer a fun, innovative and convenient way to play tennis, and they also recognize the value of this disruptive product as a must-have product for their tennis game.”

“I am very proud of Juda and our entire team for mobilizing this year’s promotion,” said Slinger CEO Mike Ballardie. “Our goal for the Slinger Bag is to have one in the hands of every tennis enthusiast in the world, and this past week shows that the demand continues to grow. Even with the early sales success we have seen, the innovation with the Slinger Bag never stops, as we are always searching for ways to make it more portable and affordable, with add-ons to enhance its usability for players of all levels. We are also eager to expand our product offering out into other racquet sports in the new year, as well as for our connected sports technology platform and will have more to share on that soon.”

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in nearly 70 countries across five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now

