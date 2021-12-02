Streamline Health® To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2021 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide a corporate update. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday December 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13724715. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

