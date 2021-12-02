New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities of Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177936/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the thermoset resin market in the global composites market is attractive with opportunities in various end use industries, including marine, pipe and tank, construction, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and consumers goods. The thermoset resin in the global composites market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $15.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials, and performance benefits of reinforced composites over rival materials.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of hybrid thermoset resin in many applications.



The study includes trends and forecast for the thermoset resin in the global composites market by end use industry, process, resin, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Marine

• Pipe and Tank

• Construction

• Transportation

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others



By Process [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Hand lay up

• Spray up

• Resin Infusion

• Filament Winding

• Pultrusion

• Injection Molding

• Compression Molding

• Prepreg Lay-Up

• Other



By Resin [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Polyester

• Vinyl Ester

• Epoxy

• Phenolic

• Polyurathane

• Others



By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

In this market, polyester, thermoset, epoxy, phenolic, polyurethane, and others are the major resin type used in different end use industries. The analyst forecast that polyester resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it offers performance benefits for different applications.



Within the thermoset resin in the global composites market, pipe and tank is expected to remain the largest segment by value and construction by volume. Expected growth in the infrastructure development, rehabilitation of old infrastructures, and capital investment in industrial development are the major driving forces that spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.



APAC is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries and increasing demand for lightweight materials. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the major thermoset resin manufacturers profiled in this report Hexion, BASF, Dow Chemical, Huntsman, Ashland, and AOC.



Features of the Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market

• Market Size Estimates: Thermoset resin in the global composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (million pound).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Thermoset resin in the global composites market size by various segments, such as end use industry, resin, process, and regions in terms of value and volume

• Regional Analysis: Thermoset resin in the global composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, process, resin, and regions for the thermoset resin in the global composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoset resin in the global composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the thermoset resin in the global composites market by end use (marine, pipe and tank, construction, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, consumers goods, and others), process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg lay up, and others), resin type (polyester, thermoset, epoxy, phenolic, polyurethane, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the thermoset resin market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the thermoset resin market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this thermoset resin market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the thermoset resin in the global composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the thermoset resin in the global composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the thermoset resin in the global composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the thermoset resin in the global composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the thermoset resin in the global composites market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________